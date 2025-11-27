Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP-Shiv Sena war of words intensifies in backdrop of political differences between Rane brothers

“I have to save the alliance till December 2…I will speak after that,” said Chavan, a former minister, however, he did not elaborate.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 17:02 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us