German Chancellor to visit Bengaluru on February 26

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Bengaluru next Sunday, a day after his engagements in New Delhi.

Scholz is arriving in New Delhi on Saturday for a state visit to India. He will call on President Droupadi Murmu apart from having a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He will conclude his visit with a tour in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This is Scholz’s first visit to India after he took over as chancellor of Germany on December 8, 2021, succeeding Angela Merkel. “This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011, which is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both countries hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of discussions to the prime minister and chancellor,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi.

Modi and Scholz will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, before interacting with Indian and German CEOs and business leaders.

Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology, according to the MEA in New Delhi.

The India-Germany strategic partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations,” said the MEA.