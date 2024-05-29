Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Capital sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius, Delhi's Mungeshpur records highest ever temperature

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 11:26 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 11:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Delhi's Mungeshpur area on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website.

An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 11:26 IST
India NewsIMDDelhiheatwave

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT