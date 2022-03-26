HC allows students of eight schools to take SSLC exams

The High Court of Karnataka has passed an interim order directing the Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, and Director of the SSLC Board, to allow students of eight Bengaluru schools to write the SSLC main exams.

The interim order passed by Justice Krishna P Bhat said students of the schools should be allowed to take the exams, starting from March 28, in accordance with the March 21 (2022) guidelines. The eight schools said their students have been disallowed from writing the exams due to recognition issues.

The petitioners are Shanthi Nikethan High School (Vivek Nagar), Shanthi Niketan High School (Neelasandra), Modern Education Society (Ejipura), Brilliant High School (HSR Layout Sector I), Johnson Primary and High School (Mangammanapalya), New Christ Convent (Madiwala), Motherland English High School (New Gurappanapalya) and S N English School (Richmond Town).

The guidelines issued on March 21 stated that several schools across the state have not obtained/renewed their recognition till date and authorities must therefore take steps to ensure students write the main exams at the allotted cluster centres either in government schools or in schools recognised in the cluster.

The circular stated that out of 9,670 private schools, 177 failed to obtain or renew their recognition, including 103 in Bengaluru South district.

Petitioners contended that the Education Department had given them permanent recognition as per Form V. They submitted that the department, on enquiry, orally informed them that they should renew their recognition every year. The petitioners also claimed that they are duly registered according to Section 30 and 31 and recognised according to Section 38 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

