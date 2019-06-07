HC seeks report on lakes' revival

The High Court has asked the state government to inform it about the action taken to prevent sewage and effluents from entering the lakes in the city.

The court has sought a status report on the steps taken to restore and rejuvenate 183 lakes in the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Dinesh Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by Citizen Action’s Group seeking directions to the BBMP to ensure effective maintenance and monitoring of the stormwater drains.

The court also orally observed that if the statement filed by the state government is found to be incorrect, then it will take up a suo motu PIL concerning the restoration of lakes.

The BBMP, in an earlier hearing, had informed the court that 500 encroachments on stormwater drains have been removed so far and nearly 2,000 more encroachments are to be identified by the survey department.

To this, the court stated that it had then directed the survey department of the state government to identify the encroachments on SWDs and inform the BBMP to remove them.

The court on Thursday also asked the state government to explain why it has excluded the BBMP from the draft Karnataka Municipal Corporation (excluding BBMP) Model Solid Waste Management bylaws 2018.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case to Friday.