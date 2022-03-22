Hebbal accident: Young girl's dream of becoming a pilot comes to a crashing end

Fourteen-year-old Akshaya aimed for the skies as she dreamt of becoming a pilot. But her life had been tragically cut short by a speeding garbage tipper that ran her over near the Hebbal police station on Monday.

Akshaya, said to be a talented student, was on her way home in Kunti Grama near Hebbal when the accident happened. In the company of her younger sister and three others, Akshaya tried crossing the city’s busiest road.

Eldest of the three children, Akshaya always told her father Narasimhamurthy, a BMTC driver, and homemaker mother Geetha that she will make them proud. But the father was distraught when he got a call from his second daughter informing him about the tragic incident.

“She always wanted to be a pilot and studied hard. She would study till late night and wake up in the morning to revise what she studied the previous day. She would never spend even a single paisa and collected every amount handed over to her,” Narasimhamurthy recalled.

To make her pilot dreams come true, the family had begun saving money two years in advance. “We are a poor family. It will be difficult to muster such a huge amount for higher education after PUC. So, we had started saving from now. She was aware of our hard work and always consoled us by recalling her dreams and with her good scores,” Narasimhamurthy said.

The anguished parent asked: “Who do we blame in this system?”

“As commoners, we can’t change anything in the society. This is our mistake. As parents, we failed to earn more and send our children safely to school in a van or bus. This will continue to haunt us till our death.”

Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, who visited the accident spot in the evening, regretted the incident and condoled Akshaya’s death. He also handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Akshaya’s father as compensation.