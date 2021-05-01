Here are the wards in Bengaluru with the most Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru is battling a surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic. A shortage in hospital beds and oxygen supply have also riddled the city. As it grapples with the pandemic, let us take a look at the wards most affected during the Covid-19 second wave.

Shantala Nagar, Bellandur, Horamavu, RR Nagar, HSR Layout, Arakere, Kempegowda Ward, Varthur, and New Thippasandra are the wards most affected by Covid-19 during the last ten days, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror.

Muneshwara Nagar, JJ Nagar, Rayapuram, Devara Jeevanahalli, Kempapura Agrahara, Padarayanapura, and Chelavadi Palya have logged the least number of cases, reporting between 53 and 95 Covid-19 cases in the last ten days.

As per the report, there is a big gap in the number of samples tested in the wards most affected by Covid-19 and the least affected wards.

In the worst-hit wards, the number of samples tested per day varies from 500 to 1500. But in the bottom ten wards, the number of samples tested per day varies from 100 to 400, according to the report.

According to BBMP Chief Health Officer B Vijayendra, the gap in testing numbers is because there are more Covid-19 positive cases in the top ten wards. On the other hand, the testing is low in few wards as the primary and secondary contacts are less in number there.

Addressing the oxygen problem

The BBMP is digging deep into its healthcare resources to overcome the shortage of oxygen beds in Bengaluru. It's now converting many of its maternity homes into 'Transit Oxygen Centres'.

The first such facility came up at the maternity home in Wilson Garden on Thursday while ten more are being established.

These centres will have dedicated triaging rooms and will provide supplemental oxygen to patients until they get beds in the ICU, said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP.