Assembly Elections 2024: 65 candidates in first phase polls in Odisha have criminal cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 of 243 candidates remained in the fray for the first phase of assembly elections in Odisha have criminal cases pending against them, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In the first phase, voting for 28 assembly constituencies along with four Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

Out of 65 (27 per cent) candidates, who have declared criminal cases against themselves, 48 (20 per cent) are facing serious criminal charges, said the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report released on Monday.

Among the major parties,18 BJP candidates, 17 Congress, 9 BJD and 3 AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.