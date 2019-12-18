Hindutva will harm, even destroy India: Guha

Even as the idea of Hindutva sweeps the nation, an eminent historian cautioned that there is nothing Indian about a philosophy which runs contrary to established Indian pluralism.

Ramachandra Guha, best known for his sweeping biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, described Hindutva and Hindu nationalism as an idea which takes its inspiration from 18th and 19th-century European nations which sought to create national power identifying a common enemy and by promoting the idea of one language, one culture and one leader.

"In such nations, such pre-Modern Britain and France, all regional languages were quashed in favour of one language - English or French, depending on the country, which was followed by the identifying of one common enemy. In Britain, the people identified the French as their nemesis," Guha said, speaking in the city on Wednesday night.

These forms of nation-building contrast sharply with that of India's founding which coalesced around the enlightened post-world War II ideals of religious, equality, respect for other people's and a deep commitment to pluralistic democracy.

"Among several aspects of founder's values was the acknowledgement of our shared diversity, which meant that Aryans, non-Aryans, Dravidians, Pathans, Chinese were combined into one people. A second value was the realization that our country was not perfect and that mistakes need to be pointed and a third postulated patriotism was a product of love of community, and ultimately the nation," Guha said.

"All these values are being supplanted by Hindutva, which postulates that Hindus are superior to all others, that Hindi is superior to other languages and that a true Indian must hate Pakistan," he added.

By this, Guha appeared to be making a call for Indians, particularly south Indians, to reject dominance by northerners, especially when it comes to chauvinism over culture and language.

Although the historian started his talk by cautioning the audience that he would not be speaking directly about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Guha touched upon the subject at the end, but declaring that people should protest against the peacefully and restore the plural values upon which our country was built.

"We should not look to political parties to lead [such protests]," he added, in what was a thinly veiled reference to Mamta Banerjee's TMC's vociferous condemnations of CAA.