Honeywell plans big on air mobility

The aerospace division of Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) is set to enhance capabilities in Urban Air Mobility (UAM), with plans in place for a potential market in the next six to seven years.

Honeywell Aerospace, which produces engines, avionic systems and other components for commercial and defence aircraft, has the UAM market as a focus area potentially involving applications of cutting-edge technologies, Niranjan Kalyandurg, Vice-President–Engineering, and HTS India Aerospace Leader, said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters at the HTS lab in Bengaluru, he said air taxi travel with electrically powered, vertical take-off and landing aircraft that transport groups of five to six passengers could be a reality in Indian cities over the next six or seven years.

“We could be developing the entire avionics, air-conditioning, navigation systems and other components in these aircraft,” Kalyandurg said.

Speaking about the potential in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment, Kalyandurg said drones were emerging as critical to defence systems. Honeywell’s technology bouquet for cargo UAVs covers both avionics and propulsion systems.

The company has set up an outdoor laboratory “half the size of a football field” for drone training, in Madurai. College students can use the facility, which is scheduled for an opening in August. “Down the line, we are also looking at drone competitions that involve college students,” Kalyandurg said.

In line with the licensed manufacturing collaboration the company has with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Honeywell engines will power the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40, HAL’s basic trainer aircraft which is set for tentative production starting 2025.

Sureet Hazra, Director–Customer Business Team (Defence and Space), Honeywell India, said the company would have a bigger role to play in the development of the trainer. The entire HTT-40 programme, which covers engineering, supply chains, manufacturing and training, will be executed from Honeywell’s facility in Bengaluru.