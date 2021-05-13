Vans for Hopcoms for sale of veggies, fruits

Hopcoms to get vans for selling fruits, veggies during Karnataka lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Begaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 05:49 ist
A Hopcoms store in Davanagere. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) on Tuesday handed over four vans to Hopcoms to facilitate the door-to-door sale of vegetables and fruits during the lockdown. 

These vehicles use solar and electric power to keep the vegetables and fruits fresh in all the seasons. Hopcoms in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mandya will get a vehicle each. 

