Hunters mistake cat for rabbit, shoot it dead

Suspected rabbit hunters killed a pet cat near a gated community in Sarjapur, Southeast Bengaluru, on Saturday night, police said.

When the residents of Skylite Vesta Villas rushed to check after hearing the gunshot around 11.30 pm, they saw a few men scurrying around. One of them was carrying a double-barrelled gun.

When asked, the men told the residents that they were hunting for hunters.

The residents presumed everything was fine and didn’t call the police. But on Sunday morning, they found that a pet cat belonging to Abraham, a software engineer living in the gated community, had been shot dead. The residents suspect that the hunters shot dead the cat mistaking it for a rabbit.

Abraham has filed a complaint with Sarjapur police who have taken up a case and are looking out for the rabbit hunters. The carcass was subjected to a post-mortem.

Hunters may be from TN

“If only the residents had alerted us in the night, we would have caught the hunters red-handed,” said an officer who’s part of the investigation. Police suspect that the rabbit hunters came from Tamil Nadu, whose border with Karnataka is close to Sarjapur.

Police scotched speculations that a neighbour of Abraham’s who was disturbed by the cat was behind the killing.