Intra-state trains see lukewarm response from passengers in Bengaluru

After a gap of nearly two months, the Railways began intra-state services with the first train leaving Bengaluru to Belagavi at 8 am on Friday.

The Railways' attempt to resume regular passenger services to help people's movement within the state, however, saw a lukewarm response.

The KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi Tri-weekly Special train carried only 338 people, of which 274 passengers reserved from Bengaluru and 64 from Davangere.

The number for the second intra-state train, to Mysuru, was much lower. The Bengaluru-Mysuru (Train no 06503) daily special Express departed from platform number 7 of KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 am with 37 passengers.

Both Belagavi and Mysuru are considered as busy routes with tens of thousands of passengers travelling every day. The fear of pandemic and the lockdown restrictions was visible in the number of passengers.

The cleaning staff flag off the train to Belagavi at 8 am on Friday.