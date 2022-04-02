Karnataka govt accepts ADGP Bhaskar Rao’s resignation

The state government on Friday accepted the resignation of senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who is currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.
Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in September 2021.
Rao, in his letter, had reportedly said: “I am resigning from the post on personal grounds and request you to kindly accept my resignation.”
The chief secretary is said to have accepted the resignation and forwarded a relieving letter to Rao.
Rao is expected to turn up for duty on Saturday, the last day of his service, and complete the legal formalities of handing over the charge before retiring from his illustrious service.
“My resignation has been accepted. But I will attend the parade on Saturday and subsequently retire from the police service. I will explain about my future plans in a few days,” Rao said.
