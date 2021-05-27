Karnataka HC restricts altering the nature of land at Hesaraghatta

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered not to alter the nature of land at Hesaraghatta. Hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vijay Nishanth—a member of the BBMP Biodiversity Committee, a divisional bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered the state government not to alter the nature of land at Hesaraghatta in any manner.

The petitioners had challenged the decision taken by the state government in the 15th State Wildlife Board meeting which dropped the proposal to declare the last standing grassland ecosystem of Hesaraghatta as 'Greater Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve'. The petitioners had argued that the ecosystem is home to more than 40 different species of birds and animals that are facing threat and highlighted the need to declare the area as a conservation reserve.

The petitioner had placed before the court that Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, with no role in the state wildlife board, was invited to the meeting and amounts to a violation of the rules. "Hence, the board must convene the meeting yet again and must declare Hesaraghatta as conservation reserve," petitioners stated in their appeal.

Hearing the petition, the bench observed that the area has enough population of birds and animals and no alteration of the land is allowed in any manner pending disposal of the petition. The bench posted the matter to June 10th for further hearing