2 knocked down by train during TikToK shoot

Two youths were killed and another injured after being hit by a train while shooting a video on Tik Tok, a popular mobile app near a level crossing near RK Hegde Nagar on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Abzad (19), working in a welding shop and Mohammed Matti (22), working as food delivery boy. Zalibulla (22), who was severely injured in the incident, is being treated in hospital. All are residents of RK Hegde Nagar.

Baiyappanahalli railway police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the trio had walked on to the railway track near RK Hegde Nagar between Yelahanka and Channasandra. Around 5.30 pm, they were shooting a TiK-Tok video with the Kolar-Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru passenger coming in the background. But before they jumped to safety, the train hit them.

Abzad’s body hit the electric pole beside the track and Matti’s body was thrown 20 feet from the spot. The injured Zalibulla was rushed to the hospital, police said.