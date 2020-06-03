90% of passengers feel air travel safe than other modes of transport: Survey

Ninety per cent of the passengers who responded to a survey felt that air travel was much safer than other modes of transport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Voice of Pax’ survey conducted by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was designed to understand people’s perceptions amid the pandemic.

A high 87% of the survey respondents were also convinced that airports were safer compared to train and bus stations. The survey is being conducted in five phases.

During the first three phases concluded recently, over 3,500 passengers were covered through a systematic random sampling methodology. The respondents were chosen from a database of over 1.5 lakh travellers from across age, profession, group size, frequency of flying and sector of flying.

A quarter of the respondents confirmed their intent to take a flight in the next month after reopening. “However, another 19% appeared to be undecided about their intent of travel. However, the comfort levels with air travel progressively increased to 24% after the conclusion of the third phase,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Work-related travel was cited as the most important reason to fly at 60%. Thirty per cent of the respondents cited ‘personal’ as the reason.