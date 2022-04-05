BBP excited after birth of zebra foal

BBP excited after birth of zebra foal

The addition of a new zebra foal has taken the total number of zebras in the BBP to five

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 02:28 ist
Kaveri, a 10-year-old zebra, gave birth to a foal on Monday morning at the Bannerghatta Biological Park. Credit: DH Photo

Returning to normalcy after the pandemic-induced stress, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday witnessed the birth of a zebra foal.

BBP officials said the 10-year-old couple Kaveri and Bharat have given birth to the foal at 3.45 am on Monday.

BBP veterinary officials told DH that they are yet to determine the sex of the foal and have kept it under the observation of the medical team and animal keepers.

“The foal is suckling and active. The addition of a new zebra foal has taken the total number of zebras in the BBP to five,” Dr K S Umashankar, assistant director (Veterinary), explained.

Deputy director K Harish revealed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best care is provided to the mother and the foal, including making a partition within the enclosure to provide privacy and safety if required.

“Generally, zebras have a gestation period of 12 to 13 months. Now, the foal has brown stripes that will eventually become black in a few months. Currently, the newborn foal, along with its parents, are housed with other zebras Harishchandra and Kabini,” he said.

Visitors to the zoo can get a glimpse of the new-born foal, according to officials.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bannerghatta Biological Park
Zebras

What's Brewing

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 