BBP excited after birth of zebra foal

Returning to normalcy after the pandemic-induced stress, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Monday witnessed the birth of a zebra foal.

BBP officials said the 10-year-old couple Kaveri and Bharat have given birth to the foal at 3.45 am on Monday.

BBP veterinary officials told DH that they are yet to determine the sex of the foal and have kept it under the observation of the medical team and animal keepers.

“The foal is suckling and active. The addition of a new zebra foal has taken the total number of zebras in the BBP to five,” Dr K S Umashankar, assistant director (Veterinary), explained.

Deputy director K Harish revealed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best care is provided to the mother and the foal, including making a partition within the enclosure to provide privacy and safety if required.

“Generally, zebras have a gestation period of 12 to 13 months. Now, the foal has brown stripes that will eventually become black in a few months. Currently, the newborn foal, along with its parents, are housed with other zebras Harishchandra and Kabini,” he said.

Visitors to the zoo can get a glimpse of the new-born foal, according to officials.

