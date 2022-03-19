‘Bengaluru Running Jatre’ on June 5

‘Bengaluru Running Jatre’ on June 5

This was conceptualised with an aim to get people back on the roads after the pandemic-induced lockdowns

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 04:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With an aim to get people back on the roads after the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Bengaluru’s community of runners has come up with the concept of ‘Bengaluru Running Jatre’ on June 5.

The launch of registration and the website for the event took place on Friday in the presence of Nisha Millet (international Olympic swimmer and Arjuna awardee) and Malathi Holla (international para-athlete, and Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee).

The first edition of the event will take place in HSR Layout and is expected to attract around 1,500 runners across various walks of life, including homemakers, senior citizens and children. There will be races in five categories — 10 km (open and express), 5 km (open and express), and 3 km for children. The express category will be for experienced runners.

There is a registration fee for every category. The organisers said they would make this an annual event, to be held on the first Sunday of June.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
running

What's Brewing

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

The case for a menstrual leave policy

The case for a menstrual leave policy

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

 