With an aim to get people back on the roads after the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Bengaluru’s community of runners has come up with the concept of ‘Bengaluru Running Jatre’ on June 5.

The launch of registration and the website for the event took place on Friday in the presence of Nisha Millet (international Olympic swimmer and Arjuna awardee) and Malathi Holla (international para-athlete, and Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee).

The first edition of the event will take place in HSR Layout and is expected to attract around 1,500 runners across various walks of life, including homemakers, senior citizens and children. There will be races in five categories — 10 km (open and express), 5 km (open and express), and 3 km for children. The express category will be for experienced runners.

There is a registration fee for every category. The organisers said they would make this an annual event, to be held on the first Sunday of June.

