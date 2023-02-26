Book on 100 Muslim women achievers from K'taka released

Book on 100 Muslim women achievers from Karnataka released

The book was launched by former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 07:48 ist
The book launch event by Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC). Credit: DH Photo

Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC) launched a book titled Rising Beyond The Ceiling Karnataka on Saturday.

It was launched by former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva. The book honours 100 Muslim women achievers from the state, who have made noteworthy achievements in 14 categories, ranging from politics, art, defence to social work.

Curated by Zoya Fatehally, the co-ordinator of RBTC Karnataka Chapter, and Aiman Ansari for over 18 months from 2021, the e-book was launched on November 1, 2022.

Also Read | A microcosm of the world on campus

Speaking to DH, Dr Farah Usmani, the founder of RBTC, said, “The book aims to celebrate the contributions of Muslim women in the country to nation building and show the diversity among the Muslim women population in the country.” 

Dr Farah Afraz, a doctor and former IAF wing commander, who was one among those honoured, said that the initiative helps broaden the narrow view of Indian Muslim women.

“This event showcases how many women across all fields are doing good work, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Modelled on the lines of ‘BBC 100 Women’ and the Forbes’ ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list, the collective aims to release these lists of 100 inspiring women in 14 states in the country, once every two years, to showcase how the Muslim women are breaking stereotypes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Karnataka
Muslim
women

What's Brewing

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 