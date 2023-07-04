Chasing fireflies: Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Chetan B C
Chetan B C
  Jul 04 2023
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 03:38 ist
The Karnataka government undertook a study in January 2022 to identify and study firefly habitats with the goal of starting a conservation project. Credit: Special Arrangement

A pilot study by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) has identified 12 firefly hotspots in Bengaluru.

The state government agency undertook the study in January 2022 to identify and study firefly habitats with the goal of starting a conservation project. Prompted by a decline in fireflies, the study also aimed to preserve smaller patches in the city, develop similar sites, and promote eco-tourism.

The study surveyed districts adjacent to the Western Ghats and identified hotspots. In Bengaluru, beetles were found in catchment areas, as well as near lakes and ponds. Locations identified as firefly hotspots in the city include the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), GKVK, Hesaraghatta lake, Nandi Hills, Jarakabande forest, forest nursery near Hebbal lake, Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Sambhram College, Bannerghatta National Park, Kaggalipura, Art of Living Ashram, and H Cross.

Also Read | Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Dr A K Chakravarthy, a research scientist at EMPRI, urged citizens to contribute to the project by reporting firefly sightings. “The exploration of these 12 sites gives us hope that there are similar spots existing in the city, which are yet to be explored,” he said. “By leading us to such unidentified spots, people can play a crucial role in this project."

Dr Chakravarthy explained that fireflies are indicator species, whose existence in a place manifests climax vegetation. If all biological cycles are functioning optimally, it signifies the attainment of climax vegetation, he added.

Regarding the limited number of hotspots in Bengaluru, Dr Chakravarthy explained: "Earlier, Bengaluru had a vast forest area, and fireflies were abundant. However, rapid urbanisation has fragmented the area into smaller patches."

Noting that the existence of many more fragments is yet to be explored, Dr Chakravarthy stressed the need to initiate a conservation process to protect them. Underscoring the study’s importance, he said knowledge has been limited about the biology and standard rearing protocols of fireflies, which hampers conservation efforts.

