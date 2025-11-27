<p>Dumka: Two coaches of Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Dumka railway station in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.</p><p>No casualty was reported in the accident, which occurred around 2.10 pm near the station that is under Eastern Railway, the official said.</p><p>The train began its journey from Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal around 12.50 pm and was to culminate at Jharkhand’s Jasidih station in Deoghar district.</p>.At gunpoint, 20 robbers loot Jharkhand teacher's house for four hours.<p>“Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih MEMU (63081) passenger train derailed near Dumka station. No casualty was reported,” Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Ved Prakash told PTI over the phone.</p><p>An electricity pole was damaged due to the incident, another official said.</p><p>After the accident, the train was evacuated. Most of the passengers left for their destinations by road.</p>