Covid-19 violation fine for hotels cut from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

The state government has drastically slashed the fine to be imposed on hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers who fail to ensure the use of masks and social-distancing.

Air-conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops (single and multiple brands), shopping malls, three-star and above hotels, marriage or convention halls with a minimum capacity of 500 people or any other similar public places will be fined Rs 10,000 if they fail to ensure customers wear masks or violate social-distancing.

The fine is a far cry from Rs 1 lakh that the BBMP had proposed three days ago. Non-air-conditioned party halls and departmental stores will be fined Rs 5,000.