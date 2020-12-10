Covid-19 violation fine for hotels cut to Rs 10,000

Covid-19 violation fine for hotels cut from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 01:32 ist
Credit: DH

The state government has drastically slashed the fine to be imposed on hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers who fail to ensure the use of masks and social-distancing. 

Air-conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops (single and multiple brands), shopping malls, three-star and above hotels, marriage or convention halls with a minimum capacity of 500 people or any other similar public places will be fined Rs 10,000 if they fail to ensure customers wear masks or violate social-distancing.

The fine is a far cry from Rs 1 lakh that the BBMP had proposed three days ago. Non-air-conditioned party halls and departmental stores will be fined Rs 5,000. 

