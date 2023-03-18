'Design Thinking Day' at CMR University

CMR University held its second ‘Design Thinking Day’ on Friday, with a mission to highlight the significance of adopting design thinking to tackle complex global problems.

The open innovation challenge ‘Cause 2023’ saw over 3,000 participants in 750 teams of two to six members, including students of class 5 and above. They were encouraged to adopt design thinking as a tool to address real-world problems and work towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shortlisted teams stood a chance to win cash prizes from a pool of over Rs 1,20,000 or $1,500.

The jury’s selection criteria included looking at the level of research conducted by the teams, their approach to problem solving using design thinking, and whether their solution was empathetic, impactful, scalable, and sustainable.

Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost, CMR University, said, “ It was encouraging to see this generation of students and innovators so passionate about solving problems and making a substantial contribution to the world of innovation.”