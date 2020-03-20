Don’t evict students forcibly, BBMP tells PGs

Don’t evict students forcibly, BBMP tells PGs amid COVID-19

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:19 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay)

A day after its advisory to paying guest accommodation facilities on containing the COVID-19 outbreak led to confusion, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued a clarification that no guest shall be forcefully evicted from such facilities.

Following the initial advisory, many PGs began evicting inmates, who had opted to work from home or prepare for exams.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Allaying fears, the BBMP clarified that it had only advised that going home would be ideal rather than staying at the accommodation
facility.

‘Let them be’

“However, a few PGs mistook the order and are sending students out forcibly. If the students wish to stay back in PGs, nobody must force them to vacate,” read a fresh advisory by Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, special commissioner (Projects and Health), BBMP. 

