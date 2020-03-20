Don’t evict students forcibly, BBMP tells PGs amid COVID-19

A day after its advisory to paying guest accommodation facilities on containing the COVID-19 outbreak led to confusion, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued a clarification that no guest shall be forcefully evicted from such facilities.

Following the initial advisory, many PGs began evicting inmates, who had opted to work from home or prepare for exams.

Allaying fears, the BBMP clarified that it had only advised that going home would be ideal rather than staying at the accommodation

facility.

‘Let them be’

“However, a few PGs mistook the order and are sending students out forcibly. If the students wish to stay back in PGs, nobody must force them to vacate,” read a fresh advisory by Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, special commissioner (Projects and Health), BBMP.