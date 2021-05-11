Enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman, celebs, citizens urge Bengaluru cops

Activists, celebrities and citizens have criticised the heavy-handed manner in which the police department is enforcing Covid restrictions in the city.

Especially the violent act of a police inspector damaging an autorickshaw near KR Market for violating Covid restrictions, which went viral over social media, has drawn the ire of many.

“Is damaging vehicles a method of law enforcement?” Rahul Machaiah, a Twitter user, asked on the social media platform.

“The cops should be restrained by the DGP or IG or else they will blatantly violate human rights for the next two weeks. They don’t seem to understand that violators should be punished according to the law.”

Karnataka Vikasa Ranga has also urged the home minister to direct the police to refrain from assaulting people.

“Police have no patience to even listen to people on why they came out. Let the police register cases and initiate legal action as per the rules, but assaulting commoners has led to injury and has caused trauma,” said V H Channegowda, chairperson of the association.

Sandalwood star and BJP leader Jaggesh has also urged police not to cane people.

“Let police penalize violators. Let them seize the vehicles, but please don’t wield your lathis on innocent people. Youngsters may (have the strength) to endure, but what about the senior citizens? The pandemic has snatched the livelihoods of many, and we should show sympathies toward others,” the actor tweeted.

No clue, says DG&IGP

DH reached out to DG&IGP Praveen Sood regarding the alleged atrocities of police against Covid violators. “I don’t know anything about that,” Sood said and disconnected the call.

Cop damages auto

A police inspector was seen damaging an autorickshaw that was plying on the road during the curfew hours near KR Market. The inspector mercilessly damaged the vehicle’s headlight, indicators and tail lamp even as the driver pleaded with him to stop the violence.