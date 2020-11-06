HC directs Animal Welfare Board to inspect horses at BTC

Animal Welfare Board to inspect horses at BTC

  Nov 06 2020
The Karnataka High Court has directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to depute officers to inspect and report on the condition of the horses at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC).

A PIL contended that an inspection was not carried out, despite it being mandatory as per the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2000.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL filed by Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA).

The petition said that there are approximately 900 horses stabled at the BTC. Besides registering with the Recognised Turf Authority, each horse has to also be registered with the AWBI under Section 3 of the rules as they are performing animals.

The petition alleged that there have been a series of violations by the BTC.

The counsel for the petitioner said that being the authority responsible to administer licences and its validity, AWBI has to conduct an enquiry into the deaths and violations of conditions of registration.

According to the petition, nearly 40 horses have been put down by the BTC in the past six months and AWBI has remained a silent spectator.

The high court directed the AWBI to depute officers designated by the Central government to inspect the horses at BTC and submit a report.

