IMA calls strike, hospital OPDs in Karnataka to shut today

Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2020, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 07:34 ist
Covid treatment, emergency services, in-patient treatment and dialysis will continue during the nationwide closure of OPDs. DH File Photo

Out-patient department (OPD) services across Karnataka will be hit on Friday due to the day-long agitation by the doctors, particularly in private hospitals, against the Centre’s decision to allow Ayush doctors to practise 58 types of surgeries and other allopathic procedures.

Seeking cooperation from the public, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said all other services including Covid-19 treatment, emergency services, in-patient treatment and dialysis will continue during the nationwide closure of OPDs, called by the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) .

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department has directed all district health officers (DHOs) and deans and superintendents of medical colleges to take adequate measures to address any emergent scenario and not to grant leave to staff.

PHANA said, "IMA has been fighting for right policies for the benefit of the public. The decision of the central government will dilute Ayurveda. Human life is precious and medical sciences are best in their pure form... be it Allopathy or Ayurveda.” PHANA president Dr Prasanna H M said, "Medical personnel assigned essential services will wear black badges."

