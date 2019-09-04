KG awards to be presented today, list trimmed to 100

After drawing flak from various quarters over the jumbo list of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda awardees last year, the BBMP has now come up with a much slimmer list. The Palike has selected 100 achievers and five institutions for the annual awards to be presented on September 4.

Last year, the award was mired in controversy after many people, allegedly with dubious past and those with political influences made it to the list of 536 awardees. Apart from this, the civic body also drew flak as the presentation ceremony was filled with confusion and chaos.

Following this, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun had promised to pare down the list for the coming year. “I have kept my word,” she said at the press conference on Tuesday.

On asked why to spend Rs 77,50,000 for “cash prize” instead of using it for developmental works in the city, she said these awards are a custom that the BBMP has followed for several years now.

“As the number of awardees has been drastically reduced this year, the amount of money spent is less compared to the last year,” she said.

Of the 100 awardees, over 30 have been selected by the mayor committee, which included ruling and opposition party leaders and deputy mayor.

An external selection committee, under the chairmanship of Justice A J Sadashiva, including other eight members of which two were civic officials, selected the 70 people. The categories include achievers from music, media, literature, sculpture, films, medical, sports etc.

On a question over the committee choosing a person from every media house, the mayor said: “Media persons deserve this award as they contribute a lot to society,”

The civic body will give Rs 50,000 for every Nadaprabhu Kempegowda awardee and Rs 25,000 for every Lakshmi Devi Award winner, which is given to 10 people for their service in various field.

This year, the Palike has introduced the Paramapujya Sri Sri Sri Dr Shivakumar Swamiji award. Five charitable trusts have been selected for the award, who will be given Rs 5 lakh each.