Man takes away KTM bike after giving fake DL

Posing as a prospective customer, a conman walked into a motorbike showroom in Indiranagar and took away an expensive sports bike after submitting a fake driver's licence and phone number.

Police said the conman, who gave his name as Rajkumar alias John Raj, visited the KTM showroom on September 25. He showed interest in buying the KTM RC 390 sports bike, whose ex-showroom price in Bengaluru is Rs 2.44 lakh. He sought to test-ride the motorbike and submitted a DL and gave his contact number. The showroom staff gave him the motorbike at 4.23 pm.

But when the "customer" didn't return after long, N Saravana, an executive at the showroom, tried to contact him by phone but it was not reachable. The staffer checked his driver's licence and found it to be fake. A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Indiranagar police station.

Police believe the suspect had carefully observed the test-ride procedure. He faked the DL and came to the showroom. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage of the showroom and the locality. They have shared the motorbike details with the traffic police in an effort to track down the rider.