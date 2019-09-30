Music, dance confluence at PES varsity

PES University is organising 'SAMARASA'19', the annual classical music and dance confluence, from October 4 to 6 at its ring road campus.

Team Ninaada of the university is organising the event, where over 70 teams from its Electronics City and Hanumanthanagar campus will take part.

Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, renowned veena artist, will inaugurate the event on October 5 at 5 pm in presence of the chancellor of the university Dr Mr Doreswamy and pro-chancellor Prof D Jawahar.

PES University has set up a library, where over 300 students can sit at a time. The library is air-conditioned, with a vast collection of books, the university authorities said.