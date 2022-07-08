Musical fete in Bengaluru on July 9

Kallur Mahalaxmi Tabla Vidyala and Pandit Rajgopal Kallurkar Music Foundation present the 35th Annual Tabla Festival 2022.

During the event, Kolkata-based Pandit Kumar Bose will be felicitated with the ‘Layashreekamala’ — an exclusive award for tabla exponents. He will also perform a solo tabla piece. The event will also feature a vocal performance by Pandit Dhananjay Hegde and a harmonium lehera by Tanmay Deochake.

The musical event will take place on July 9 at 5 pm at Bangalore Gayana Samaja, KR Road.