Musical fete in Bengaluru today

Musical fete in Bengaluru on July 9

The musical event will take place on July 9 at 5 pm at Bangalore Gayana Samaja, KR Road

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 09:22 ist

Kallur Mahalaxmi Tabla Vidyala and Pandit Rajgopal Kallurkar Music Foundation present the 35th Annual Tabla Festival 2022. 

During the event, Kolkata-based Pandit Kumar Bose will be felicitated with the ‘Layashreekamala’ — an exclusive award for tabla exponents. He will also perform a solo tabla piece. The event will also feature a vocal performance by Pandit Dhananjay Hegde and a harmonium lehera by Tanmay Deochake. 

The musical event will take place on July 9 at 5 pm at Bangalore Gayana Samaja, KR Road. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
music festival
Tabla

