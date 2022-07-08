Musical fete in Bengaluru on July 9

Kallur Mahalaxmi Tabla Vidyala and Pandit Rajgopal Kallurkar Music Foundation present the 35th Annual Tabla Festival 2022.
During the event, Kolkata-based Pandit Kumar Bose will be felicitated with the ‘Layashreekamala’ — an exclusive award for tabla exponents. He will also perform a solo tabla piece. The event will also feature a vocal performance by Pandit Dhananjay Hegde and a harmonium lehera by Tanmay Deochake.
The musical event will take place on July 9 at 5 pm at Bangalore Gayana Samaja, KR Road.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper
Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius
Five fun forgotten games
‘Shape of You’ goes Carnatic one more time
Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood
From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated
Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender
Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations