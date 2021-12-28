Night curfew: BMRCL cuts down frequency of metro trains

Night curfew: Fewer namma metro trains

The timings remain unchanged as the last train from the terminal stations will leave at 11 pm

Officials from the BMRCL said frequency of the trains has been reduced anticipating a fall in ridership due to the restrictions. Credit: DH File Photo

In view of the night curfew from Tuesday, the frequency of metro trains will be reduced after 10 pm.

As per the government order, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in effect for 10 days. However, public transport will be allowed during this period.

The last train from the terminal stations will leave at 11 pm. Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said frequency of the trains has been reduced anticipating a fall in ridership due to the restrictions.

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
night curfew
Namma Metro
BMRCL

