Healthtech company Bridge Health has tied up with Primus Senior Living to launch an eldercare service called One Care. This is a year-long customised health plan that will offer proactive care and emergency services.
The first plan is being rolled out at Primus Reflections, Kanakapura Road.
The plan will involve a comprehensive elder care assessment that evaluates functional and physical abilities, cognition and mental health. Lab and radiology tests will be done to understand the current status and also predict future health risks. After this, Bridge Health’s clinical experts will create a customised prevention and treatment plan.
Also Read | Forget me knot
Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health, said: “Around 10% of the Indian population is geriatric and the number is expected to grow significantly. Also, there is an increasing number of nuclear families and children living away from parents. Hence, there is a need to provide holistic care.”
The team also aims to build 2,500 residential homes across six cities in the next few years, and is looking forward to a long-term association with Bridge Health.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru
Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market
Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin
Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace
Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home
NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu
Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years