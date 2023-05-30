One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

The first plan is being rolled out at Primus Reflections, Kanakapura Road

Navya P K
Navya P K
  • May 30 2023, 00:29 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 02:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Healthtech company Bridge Health has tied up with Primus Senior Living to launch an eldercare service called One Care. This is a year-long customised health plan that will offer proactive care and emergency services.

The first plan is being rolled out at Primus Reflections, Kanakapura Road.

The plan will involve a comprehensive elder care assessment that evaluates functional and physical abilities, cognition and mental health. Lab and radiology tests will be done to understand the current status and also predict future health risks. After this, Bridge Health’s clinical experts will create a customised prevention and treatment plan.

Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health, said: “Around 10% of the Indian population is geriatric and the number is expected to grow significantly. Also, there is an increasing number of nuclear families and children living away from parents. Hence, there is a need to provide holistic care.”

The team also aims to build 2,500 residential homes across six cities in the next few years, and is looking forward to a long-term association with Bridge Health.

Bengaluru
Elderly
Old age home

