Opposition to protest against February 3 Town Hall ban

The ban on demonstrations outside the Town Hall is gradually turning into a political controversy, with the opposition Congress and the JD(S) set to protest the decision in front of the BBMP council on Tuesday.

While Congress members were surprisingly silent when BJP corporators moved a resolution for the ban and got it passed in the BBMP council on Saturday, opposition leader Abdul Wajid had later told reporters that he would oppose the decision.

The party, however, didn’t plan anything until Monday. It may finally get cracking on Tuesday.

A statement released by the office of the BBMP opposition leader said that corporators, MLAs, MLCs and MPs from both the Congress and the JD(S) would take part in a massive protest in front of the BBMP council on Tuesday morning.