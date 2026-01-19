Menu
'Time will answer everything': DK Shivakumar's vague remark on chief ministerial aspirations after Delhi trip

'Do you know what the CM and I have discussed in front of Rahul Gandhi and the high command? We know what we've decided. I can't discuss that in media,' Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 14:27 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumarchief minister

