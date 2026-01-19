'Time will answer everything': DK Shivakumar's vague remark on chief ministerial aspirations after Delhi trip

<p>Bengaluru: Keeping his chief ministerial hopes intact, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> on Monday hoped that “time will answer everything” and maintained that the Congress top brass would take a call on the leadership dispute. </p><p>"Time will answer everything. That's all I want to say," Shivakumar said after returning from New Delhi.</p><p>It was widely believed tha<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dk-shivakumar-camps-in-delhi-yet-to-get-appointment-with-rahul-gandhi-3866706">t Shivakumar, while in Delhi</a>, tried to seek clarity on when he will replace Siddaramaiah as the chief minister. </p><p>Shivakumar noted that his brother, former Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and Congress workers were wishing that he become the chief minister. "All 140 MLAs, including the CM, are supporting me," he said. </p><p>"Do you know what the CM and I have discussed in front of Rahul Gandhi and the high command? We know what we've decided. I can't discuss that in the media," Shivakumar said. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar cancels Davos trip, cites engagements in Delhi and Bengaluru.<p>Shivakumar blamed the media for "unnecessary" confusion. "There's no buzz on the leadership issue. The CM and I have communicated to the party leadership. The party will take a call," he said. Shivakumar also denied claims that he could not meet Rahul. "The AICC itself released a photo showing me in a meeting with Rahul and other leaders," he said. </p><p>During the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge did not respond to questions on the leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.</p><p>Meanwhile, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the Congress top brass would "intervene" at the right time. </p><p>"There's no point in us discussing this. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will intervene when required," Priyank, the Congress president's son, said. </p>.Rahul Gandhi asked us to continue good work, says D K Shivakumar.<p><strong>DKS to visit Davos</strong></p><p>After facing criticism for cancelling his scheduled trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum citing "official" engagements, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said he has been asked to attend the event. </p><p>"Delhi has given me permission. Even the CM has asked me to go there. Friends in the Opposition have also advised me," Shivakumar said on him going to Davos. </p><p>A Karnataka government led by Industries Minister MB Patil has already left for Davos. The Opposition BJP and JD(S) had criticised Shivakumar for cancelling his Davos trip. </p>