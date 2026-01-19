Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian President Putin receives US invitation to join Trump's Gaza Peace Board: Kremlin

"Indeed, President Putin also received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Board," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 14:27 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us