Pillion rider killed after falling off bike

A 31-year-old pillion rider died of injuries sustained when the bike rider lost control while trying to swerve around a stray dog crossing the road in JP Nagar.

The police said Irwing was riding pillion with Deepak, whose older sister he had married. Both reside in JP Nagar, and Irwing worked for a private company.

The accident occurred on September 22 near Clarence School in JP Nagar, the police said.

Deepak was trying to avoid a stray dog that suddenly crossed the road. He lost control and fell to the ground with Irwing.

While Deepak escaped with minor injuries, Irwing had serious injuries to his head and he succumbed on Friday.

The JP Nagar police are analysing CCTV footage to determine the reason for the accident.