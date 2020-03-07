Railways introduces QR code ticketing for last-minute booking

The South Western Railway has introduced QR code ticketing for 60 stations, where passengers can buy unreserved tickets for travelling by various trains.

This will be in addition to the 13 stations in Bengaluru where the facility was introduced in 2018, the SWR said in a press release. The facility would help passengers who decide to book tickets at the last minute.

Passengers are required to download the UTS app on their mobile phone, complete the registration and log in. They can book tickets by providing the source and destination.

The application would generate a QR code of the ticket, which can be scanned at the railway station. The facility is expected to reduce the time to buy tickets, the statement added.