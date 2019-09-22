Run for Vrushabhvathi today

Shakthi Kendra Trust and other non-governmental organisations have organised a run for Vrushabhavathi River on Sunday.

The event aims to highlight the plight of the contaminated river that originates in Kadu Malleshwara Temple, and make it free from pollutants. The run, themed around #SaveVrushabhavathi, will be taken up from Kengeri Satellite Town to the Bangalore University campus.

Vrushabhavathi river has an important place in Bengaluru's history. It was once so pristine that its water was used for drinking purposes. But now, it's filled with so much sewage and industrial effluents that it's popularly known as the 'Kengeri Sewer'.

The organisers aim to rejuvenate Vrushabhavathi on the lines of the Thames River in England.