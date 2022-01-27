Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Biomedical waste has seen a 10 per cent increase in the city with more people opting to test themselves using over-the-counter Covid testing kits and a majority of those testing positive remaining under home isolation.

“Biomedical waste increased by 5 per cent-10 per cent and we are closely monitoring the situation. Civic workers have been given the required safety gear and asked to cautiously handle solid waste,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

Though biowaste increased even during the first and second waves, self-testing kits are now getting added to the pile handled by pourakarmikas.

“We find many self-test kits mixed with dry waste and are scared to touch them. Many of our colleagues have also tested positive. We, therefore, urge people to dispose of used kits in the right (prescribed) manner,” said a pourakarmika working at a BBMP dry waste centre.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also trying hard to get private partners to handle biomedical waste in four zones.

Biomedical waste and sanitary waste must be incinerated and sent to a different processing plant. Tenders have been finalised in four zones — South, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, and Bommanahalli, officials said.

However, with the increase in the generation of such waste, the BBMP is looking to partner with (external) firms to dispose of the waste in the remaining four zones. As of now, the waste generated in four zones is being transported to plants in other zones for incineration, officials added.

Although the waste has increased, it is not substantial, they said.

“PPE kits were used extensively in the previous waves, and they largely accounted for the biomedical waste. This time though, most of the biomedical waste contains only masks, gloves, or self (testing) kits. So, the volume is comparatively low,” a senior BBMP official explained.

