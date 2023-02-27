Sky-watching, science-themed public spaces in IIA outreach plan

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is set to expand its public outreach programme with a sky-viewing facility set to open at its CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology) campus near Hosakote on Tuesday.

The campus will host, on the occasion of National Science Day, a free-entry night sky watch event, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Initiated by the institute’s SCOPE (Science Communication Outreach and Public Education) division, the event could set the tone for programmes aimed at showcasing the work being done by astronomers at the institute.

Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, director, IIA, told DH that a telescope and observatory dome have been set up, and the sky-viewing space is ready for a Tuesday opening.

“We have plans to set up more science-based activities on the campus. In the long run, we are looking at developing a public space on the lines of a science mall or a science park,” she said.

The campus, located about 35 km from Bengaluru, near Hosakote town, houses the M G K Menon Laboratory for Space Sciences with facilities for integrating and calibrating space payloads.

The campus also has a large segment polishing facility for mirrors set up for the Thirty Metre Telescope —the international project proposed in Mauna Kea, Hawaii — which has India as a partner.

“The campus now houses a semi-automatic, 11-inch optics telescope. The dome was built by an in-house team,” Sanjiv Gorka, Engineer–D, IIA, said.

Opening up

The IIA sees potential in developing a space for public engagement on its CREST campus, similar to its two observatories in Tamil Nadu — the Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur and the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory — that record a good number of footfall.

Annapurni said forming a dedicated team to ideate, document and disseminate information about IIA’s activities was a necessary addition to its outreach programme.

“The way science is being communicated is also changing. Earlier, the outreach programmes were limited to organising talks in schools and colleges. Now, they could be held at a public park or a cafeteria in an office complex,” she said.

On Saturday, the institute organised an Open Day at its Koramangala campus as part of efforts to take astronomy closer to the public.

IIA said more than 3,500 people visited the campus during the day, which saw a balloon payload experiment, laser demonstrations, sunspot observations and astronomy-themed games.