IIA to offer sky-watching experience in outreach plan

Sky-watching, science-themed public spaces in IIA outreach plan

The IIA campus also houses the M G K Menon Laboratory for Space Sciences

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 27 2023, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 09:40 ist
The telescope during installation at IIA's CREST campus. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is set to expand its public outreach programme with a sky-viewing facility set to open at its CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology) campus near Hosakote on Tuesday.

The campus will host, on the occasion of National Science Day, a free-entry night sky watch event, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Initiated by the institute’s SCOPE (Science Communication Outreach and Public Education) division, the event could set the tone for programmes aimed at showcasing the work being done by astronomers at the institute.

Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, director, IIA, told DH that a telescope and observatory dome have been set up, and the sky-viewing space is ready for a Tuesday opening.

“We have plans to set up more science-based activities on the campus. In the long run, we are looking at developing a public space on the lines of a science mall or a science park,” she said.

Also Read | Euclid spacecraft prepares to probe universe's dark mysteries

The campus, located about 35 km from Bengaluru, near Hosakote town, houses the M G K Menon Laboratory for Space Sciences with facilities for integrating and calibrating space payloads.

The campus also has a large segment polishing facility for mirrors set up for the Thirty Metre Telescope —the international project proposed in Mauna Kea, Hawaii — which has India as a partner.

“The campus now houses a semi-automatic, 11-inch optics telescope. The dome was built by an in-house team,” Sanjiv Gorka, Engineer–D, IIA, said.

Opening up

The IIA sees potential in developing a space for public engagement on its CREST campus, similar to its two observatories in Tamil Nadu — the Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur and the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory — that record a good number of footfall.

Annapurni said forming a dedicated team to ideate, document and disseminate information about IIA’s activities was a necessary addition to its outreach programme.

“The way science is being communicated is also changing. Earlier, the outreach programmes were limited to organising talks in schools and colleges. Now, they could be held at a public park or a cafeteria in an office complex,” she said.

On Saturday, the institute organised an Open Day at its Koramangala campus as part of efforts to take astronomy closer to the public.

IIA said more than 3,500 people visited the campus during the day, which saw a balloon payload experiment, laser demonstrations, sunspot observations and astronomy-themed games.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Space
Astronomy
Science News
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 