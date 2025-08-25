Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New I-T rules to be notified by Dec-end, simplified forms for assesses in works: Official

President Droupadi Murmu, on August 21, gave her assent to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which will replace the archaic Income Tax Act, 1961. The law was passed by Parliament on August 12.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 14:17 IST
India NewsIncome TaxI-T department

Follow us on :

Follow Us