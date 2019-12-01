Walkathon brings men's health into focus

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2019, 00:22am ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 01:22am ist

Over 500 students, teachers and working professionals took part in a 5K walkathon organised by the St Joseph’s Institute of Management in association with Fortis Hospitals on Saturday. 

The walkathon was aimed at creating awareness on men’s health, with a focus on lifestyle diseases, cancer and orthopaedic problems. It was flagged off by national shooting champion and Arjuna awardee Prakash Nanjappa. The first activity was a Zumba fitness session conducted by professional instructors. 

Participants walked through Primrose Road, MG Road and the other adjoining streets of central Bengaluru. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Walkathon
Bengaluru
health
Comments (+)
 