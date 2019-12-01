Walkathon brings men's health into focus

Over 500 students, teachers and working professionals took part in a 5K walkathon organised by the St Joseph’s Institute of Management in association with Fortis Hospitals on Saturday.

The walkathon was aimed at creating awareness on men’s health, with a focus on lifestyle diseases, cancer and orthopaedic problems. It was flagged off by national shooting champion and Arjuna awardee Prakash Nanjappa. The first activity was a Zumba fitness session conducted by professional instructors.

Participants walked through Primrose Road, MG Road and the other adjoining streets of central Bengaluru.