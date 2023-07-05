Man killed by relative over row in family in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday from a head injury he sustained in an attack by one of his relatives.

Sonu Pasha, a labourer at a garage, had sustained a severe head injury after his relative, Farooq Pasha, 26, attacked him with a metal rod, on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gopalapura, West Bengaluru.

Magadi Road police have arrested Farooq, a resident of Ramachandrapura and an employee at a shop, under charges of murder.

Police said Farooq had recently scolded one of his relatives, Akram Pasha, over the phone and had spoken offensively about Akram’s wife. When Akram and his wife went to Farooq’s house to question him on the matter, the wife slapped Farooq. The issues between Akram and Farooq were turning ugly when Sonu interfered and tried to resolve the issue between his two relatives.

Peace meeting fails

Farooq’s uncle Riyaz called Akram and his family, Farooq, Sonu, and others for a peace meeting in the afternoon, near his scrap shop.

During the talks, Sonu pushed Farooq’s mother and tried to assault her. Farooq, while protecting his mother, was also assaulted by Sonu. An enraged Farooq took a metal rod and hit Sonu on his head.

Sonu, who fell unconscious, was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 4 am on Wednesday.

Farooq told the police that he did not have the intention to kill Sonu, but the assault happened over “sudden provocation”.