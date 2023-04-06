Munirathna booked for 'hate speech' against Christians

Minister Munirathna booked for 'hate speech' against Christians

Police say Munirathna spoke about conversion to Christianity

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2023, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 07:54 ist
Horticulture Minister Munirathna. Credit: DH Photo

Horticulture Minister Munirathna has been booked for alleged hate speech against Christians. 

Manoj Kumar, the leader of Flying Surveillance Team–11, filed a complaint with the RR Nagar police on Wednesday. He stated that Munirathna, in a speech broadcast by a Kannada news channel on March 31, spoke ill of the Christian community. He asked people to beat and chase Christians. The speech disturbed communal harmony and brought dishonour to Christians, the complaint stated. 

Police say Munirathna spoke about conversion to Christianity. 

Police have registered a case under the Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race and place of birth and residence). 

Munirathna is a BJP MLA from RR Nagar. 

Bengaluru
Munirathna
hate speech

