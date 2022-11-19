Newly created university to offer teacher training courses  

Chanakya University, to be inaugurated on Saturday, will offer teacher training programmes.

The Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) that operates Chanakya University is also planning to start a primary and secondary school.

University authorities said integrated teacher training courses would start from the next academic year.

At a news conference, Chanakya University Chancellor M K Sridhar said, "As a university we cannot start a school. But our sponsoring body can do it and it is there in the masterplan." Chanakya University, said to have links with the RSS, is positioned as the first private university to be set up as per the new National Education Policy (NEP).

On Saturday, the university will be launched at an event in which Fields Medal-winning mathematician Manjul Bhargava from Princeton University, former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, Jindal Aluminium founder Sitaram Jindal, former Isro chief K Kasturirangan, and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will take part.