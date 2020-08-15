Offline classes at BCU from October

Even before the state government could make a decision over allowing online classes, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has issued a notification announcing that it would hold offline classes from October 1.

The notification dated August 13 said: "In continuation of university notification dated July 24, as per government direction, it is to inform that the classes for the 1st, 3rd and 5th semester has to be held from September 1 to 30 on an online basis. From October 1, the classes have to be commenced offline (or as per the directions from the Government of Karnataka)." The notification left students confused. Despite repeated attempts, BCU authorities were unavailable for comments.