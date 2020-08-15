Offline classes at BCU from October

Offline classes at BCU from October

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 15 2020, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 02:04 ist

Even before the state government could make a decision over allowing online classes, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has issued a notification announcing that it would hold offline classes from October 1.

The notification dated August 13 said: "In continuation of university notification dated July 24, as per government direction, it is to inform that the classes for the 1st, 3rd and 5th semester has to be held from September 1 to 30 on an online basis. From October 1, the classes have to be commenced offline (or as per the directions from the Government of Karnataka)." The notification left students confused. Despite repeated attempts, BCU authorities were unavailable for comments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru Central University
Education
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 