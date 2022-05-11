Open drain leaves singer with 13 stitches

Popular singer Ajay Warriar slipped into an open drain on the footpath near the Doddakallasandra metro station and injured his leg. He was left with bruises and had to undertake 13 stitches on his leg.

He was on his way to Kerala on May 9 to visit his family, but the accident has rendered him immobile for the next couple of weeks.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had not taken note of the open drain, which is a potential death trap to unsuspecting pedestrians, till Ajay posted his ordeal on social media. The post went viral and citizens reacted to it sharply. The uproar has jolted BBMP to take note of the open drain, which could be a potential death trap to citizens.

Speaking to DH, Ajay said that he ended up with 13 stitches on his leg and is yet to recover. “I am not sure why the drain was left open. But, I ended up with water up to my chest. I dread the thought of what could have happened if a child had slipped into it,” he said.

However, what was more disheartening was that the authorities had not taken any measure to prevent such incidents, rued Ajay. “Nearly a week after the incident, I saw that the drain is still left open, that's when I decided to post the incident on social media hoping it would prevent such incidents in the future,” he added.

Following the post, the BBMP officials were quick to jump into action. “I am not sure what the nature of work at that spot was. The incident took place on the metro station service road which falls under the BMRCL’s jurisdiction. We have communicated it to the BMRCL officials and the drain is now closed,” said BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) Sharath B.