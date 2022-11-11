PM Modi in Bengaluru Live: Flyers asked to avoid using KIA corridor ahead of prime minister's visit
updated: Nov 11 2022, 08:08 ist
Follow the latest news from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, right here with DH!
08:03
Bengaluru all set to hot PM Narendra Modi on his packed visit
Railway staff clean Vande Bharat Express at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station on Thursday, which is awaiting to be flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today from platform 7. The train is set to rain between Bengaluru-Mysore-Chennai.
Police personnel plan bandobast at Freedom Park on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.
BBMP's mist cannon machine sprays water near Vidhana Soudha on Thursday ahead of PM Modi's visit.
BBMP staff clean gravel from the newly-asphalted Seshadri Road on Anand Rao circle flyover for PM's program.
07:53
6,000 police personnel for PM Modi's security in B'luru on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to take part in five events, including a public rally, and around 6,000 police personnel will be deputed to ensure the security, said police.
PM Modi will arrive at 9 amand will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu at 1:45 pm.
During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, PM Modi will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru city Kempegowda. (IANS)
07:51
PM to launch 'Vande Bharat,' first semi-fast train of the South
The 'Vande Bharat' train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (PTI)
07:45
PM Modi’s itinerary for Bengaluru visit:
10 am:Arrival, HAL Airport
10.50 am:Flagging off of Vande Bharat train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan, KSR Bengaluru Station
11.20 am:Travel from Air Force Training Command Centre, Hebbal, to KIA
11.50 am:Inauguration of Terminal 2, KIA
12.20 pm:Dedication of 108-ft statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowdanear KIA
12.50 pm:Public eventnear KIA
07:36
PM Modi has packed schedule for B'luru trip
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday described that it is a ‘divine coincidence’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiling the 108-foot-tall statue of prosperity of Kempegowda on the day of Kanakadasa Jayanti.
PM Modi in Bengaluru on Friday; KIA fliers brace for 3-hour road chaos
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will restrict vehicular movement on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) elevated corridor between 10 am and 1 pm on Friday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the airport.
